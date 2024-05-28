Panel on preventing violence against women convened in Australia

CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday convened a nine-member expert panel to investigate a national crisis of violence against women and conduct a rapid review of how to best prevent such violence in the country.

“Violence against women is a national crisis and it needs to end,“ he said in a joint statement with Minister for Women Katy Gallagher and Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth.

“This rapid review will bring together experts and provide practical advice to the government to help us end the scourge of domestic violence.”

Violence against women in Australia became a major national issue in April amid a spike in the number of women killed violently that prompted nationwide protests.

According to advocacy group Destroy the Joint, 31 women have been killed violently in Australia so far in 2024 compared to 16 in the first five months of 2023.

The government’s panel has been charged with delivering a final report later this year that advises on further action to prevent gender-based violence, said Xinhua.

The panel is made up of advocates, experts and educators -- including several strong critics of current prevention strategies -- and will be co-led by the Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Commissioner, Executive Director of the Commonwealth Office for Women and Secretary of the Department of Social Services.

“We know this is a crisis and this violence must stop. The advice from this review will inform the government’s approach to enable us to adopt further evidence-based, targeted ways to stop violence, both before it starts and from escalating,“ Gallagher said.

The panel will consult with the states and territories, the National Women’s Alliances, Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety, leading prevention group Our Watch and other stakeholders before delivering its final report. - Bernama, Xinhua