PM Anwar meets German president in Berlin

BERLIN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to discuss bilateral ties between the two nations.

Anwar, who arrived here Sunday for his six-day visit to Germany, was received by Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace, which houses the President’s Office, at about 2pm (9pm Malaysian time).

The premier signed the guest book before proceeding for meeting with the president.

It was the second meeting between the two Leaders within one year as the German President undertook a three-day State visit to Malaysia in February last year.

Anwar had said after the Putrajaya meeting that Malaysia looked forward to working together with Germany in biodiversity, ecology and climate change.

Steinmeier, who had also visited Penang and Sarawak, told his host that Malaysia will be an important location for German companies to diversify their businesses and investments.

According to him, there are over 700 German companies based in Malaysia creating 65,000 jobs, and there are opportunities for them to diversify and supply to their markets in the region.

The third biggest economy in the world has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner among European Union member countries since 2000, while Malaysia is the largest trading partner for Germany among ASEAN member states.

In 2023, Malaysia’s total trade with Germany increased by 5.9 per cent to RM63.45 billion (US$13.90 billion) as compared to RM59.87 billion (US$13.62 billion) in 2022.-Bernama