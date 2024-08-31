PM Anwar’s upcoming Pakistan visit holds immense potential for bilateral ties: Envoy

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s upcoming visit to Pakistan offers great potential to grow bilateral relations, Malaysian High Commissioner Datuk Mohammad Azhar Mazlan said in Islamabad on Saturday.

The Malaysia-Pakistan strategic partnership holds “immense potential” as the two sides are keen to expand their relations in a wide range of areas, Azhar said in a statement on Malaysia’s Independence Day.

“Malaysia and Pakistan share a deep-rooted bond, and we are committed to further strengthening our brotherly ties, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, and technological collaboration,“ he said.

“The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Pakistan underscores the importance we place on this relationship. This visit is expected to elevate our partnership to the next level, fostering greater cooperation for mutual benefit between our nations,“ Azhar added.

The envoy stated that the celebration of Malaysia’s independence is a day to reinforce the values of unity, tolerance, and respect that the leaders and heroes of the freedom struggle envisioned for the nation.

“For our friends here in Pakistan and around the world, Merdeka Day offers a glimpse into the vibrant and diverse culture of Malaysia,“ he said.