PM Anwar visits EEF 2024 exhibition in Vladivostok, Russia

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited the exhibition site in conjunction with the Ninth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF 2024) after holding a meeting and press conference with Malaysian media in Vladivostok, Russia.

“This exhibition focuses mainly on the various cultures of the various ethnic groups of Russian people from the various regions and republics that make up the entire Russian Federation.

“The exhibition highlighted how this region on the Eastern End of Russia was developed for prosperity from the past until now with various development and economic projects that have added value to uplift the life of the people in this region and will see continued efforts to improve,“ he said in a post on Facebook.

Anwar is currently on a two-day working visit to Russia and is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the EEF 2024 plenary session.

Yesterday, Anwar held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.