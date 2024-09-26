Pope Francis begins visit to Luxembourg and Belgium

LUXEMBOURG: Pope Francis visited Luxembourg on Thursday in a highly-anticipated trip to Europe’s second smallest country, marking the first papal visit there since 1985. He will be heading to neighbouring Belgium in the evening, the German news agency (dpa) reported.

The pope will address a number of issues, including migration, climate change and war in Europe. It is Francis’ 46th international trip as pope.

On arrival in Luxembourg, the pope was greeted by Prime Minister Luc Frieden, as well as the Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri and his wife, the Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

After a reception with the duke and duchess at the Grand Ducal Palace, and meeting with public officials at Cercle Cité, a cultural centre, the pope will tour Luxembourg city in the popemobile.

The pope will also meet the public in the Luxembourg Cathedral of Notre-Dame before continuing his tour to Belgium where he will stay until Sunday.

The pontiff will commemorate the 600th anniversary of the Catholic University of Leuven, founded in 1425, and will say mass at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

The pope is scheduled to meet with a group of victims of sexual abuse by the Catholic Church in Belgium.

Pope Francis is pressing on with the trip despite cancelling all appointments on Monday due an illness. The Vatican said the 87-year-old was suffering from a “mild flu”.

The pope has had to cancel appointments multiple times in recent months due to his health. However, he successfully completed a 12-day trip to Asia and the Pacific in the first half of September.

Pope Francis turns 88 in December. He is the oldest pope in more than a century.

- Bernama, dpa