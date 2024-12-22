Early Schooling Aid extended to Form 6 students

PUTRAJAYA: The Early Schooling Aid (BAP) will extended to Form 6 students starting from the 2025/2026 schooling session, with each receiving RM150, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said this is expected to benefit over 100,000 students, with a financial implication of about RM15 million.

“This is an extremely good opportunity, with the BAP given to Form 6 students for the first time... we want our Form 6 students to continue to excel.

“We hope our initiatives for these students can help them improve because Form 6 is extremely crucial, (as) it is post-Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and (aimed) specifically at ensuring access to education for everyone,” she said in a statement today.

Fadhlina said the BAP will be distributed to existing Form 6 students next February while new Form 6 students will receive theirs next July.

She said that extending the BAP to Form 6 students also reflected the MADANI Government’s concern towards easing the financial burden of parents and guardians as they prepare for their children’s schooling needs.

This initiative is also proof of the Education Ministry’s continued commitment to empowering Form 6 education, in addition to encouraging students to opt for Form 6 education after finishing their SPM examination.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling Budget 2025 at the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 18, announced that the BAP would be continued, with almost RM800 million allocated for 5.2 million students from Year 1 to Form 5, regardless of the income of parents.