Pope urges youth to take risks, foster interreligious dialogue

SINGAPORE: Pope Francis, in his final programme in Singapore, urged youths to be courageous and take risks while being critical yet constructive.

Speaking at the Interreligious Meeting with Young People event, attended by over 600 participants from more than 50 schools as well as interfaith and religious organisations, the Pope also encouraged youths to step out of their comfort zones. He emphasised that making mistakes is acceptable, especially at a young age.

“Fear is a dictatorial attitude. It makes you powerless. The important thing is to realise that you made a mistake.

“So, what’s worse: making a mistake because you actually stepped forward and did something, or not making a mistake but doing nothing? A young person who doesn’t take risks is an old person,” he said.

Joined on stage with youth leaders from different religions, he also reminded youths not to become slaves to technology.

Speaking on interreligious dialogue especially in a diverse society, the Pope emphasised the importance of respect and how youths can use this stage of their lives to engage in such discussions.

“In order to have meaningful interreligious dialogue among young people, it takes courage. You can use that courage to move forward and engage in dialogue,” he said.

The event at Catholic Junior College was hosted by Singapore’s Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong, and the Archbishop of Singapore Cardinal William Goh.

Tong, in his remarks, thanked the Pope and the Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore for promoting interreligious dialogue, which is critical for societies navigating a divided and turbulent world.

Prior to the interreligious meeting, the Pope visited a group of elderly and sick individuals at St Theresa’s Home.

The Pope departed from Singapore at 12.25 pm as he wrapped up his three-day state visit to the island republic. This marked the end of his 12-day Asia-Pacific Apostolic Journey, which also included visits to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Timor-Leste.

This was the longest and farthest trip that the 87-year-old had undertaken since being appointed as the head of the Catholic Church in 2013.