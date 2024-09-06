President Abbas seeks emergency UNSC session following Nuseirat massacre

RAMALLAH: President Mahmoud Abbas has instructed Palestine’s envoy to the United Nations (UN) to request an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the repercussions of the bloodshed in response to the gruesome massacre perpetrated by Israeli occupation forces in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

The Israeli assault on the Nuseirat camp has killed over 210 people and injuring nearly 4000 others.

Abbas is engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts with Arab and international stakeholders to convene an emergency session of the UN Security Council.

The aim is to address the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and compel the Israeli occupation to comply with international legitimacy resolutions, including those calling for an immediate ceasefire, according to the report.

Abbas emphasised the urgent need for international intervention to halt the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

He pointed out that Israel continues to exploit international silence and United States support to perpetrate crimes that violate all international legitimacy resolutions and international law. - Bernama, WAFA