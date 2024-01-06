Pro-Palestine demonstration outside us embassy in Jakarta

JAKARTA: Thousands of people, adorned in white and black attire as symbols of solidarity, gathered outside the United States Embassy in Central Jakarta on Saturday, demanding justice and action in support of Palestine.

The demonstration, organised by the Indonesian Coalition to Defend Baitulmaqdis (KIBBM) under the theme “All Eyes on Rafah,“ began at 6 am local time.

During his address, KIBBM head Bachtiar Nasir criticised the governments of Israel and the United States for the recent deadly attacks in Rafah, calling for swift international intervention for Palestinian independence.

Bachtiar also urged the public to reinstate the boycott of Israeli products, which had recently waned.

At least 1,120 security personnel were deployed to ensure the peaceful progression of the demonstration, which concluded around 10 am.

Meanwhile, at a ceremony in Riau broadcast live on social media platforms, President Joko Widodo addressed the Palestinian issue.

He reiterated Indonesia’s commitment to its policy of active non-alignment in international affairs and support for the independence efforts of all nations, including Palestine, while striving for world peace.