Putin leading in Presidential Election with 87.15 % of vote

MOSCOW: Vladimir Putin is leading in the presidential election in Russia with 87.15 per cent of the votes, after processing 80 per cent of ballots, data from the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) showed on Monday, reported Sputnik.

Nikolay Kharitonov, the chairman of the lower house Far East and Arctic development committee, has received 4.22 per cent of votes, Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the lower house international affairs committee – 3.16 per cent, lower house Deputy Chairman Vladislav Davankov – 4.04 per cent, the data showed. - Bernama, Sputnik