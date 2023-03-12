Raja Permaisuri Agong visits General Women’s Union in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah visited the headquarters of the General Women’s Union (GWU) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Her Majesty was received by the Secretary-General of the GWU, Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, followed by a celebratory event that coincided with the GWU’s celebrations of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) 52nd Union Day.

During the visit, the Raja Permaisuri Agong met with a group of members from the Children’s Advisory Council, affiliated with the Office of the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, as well as several UNICEF youth ambassadors for the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

Concluding her visit, the Queen toured the Union’s building and viewed the nursery facilities.

Her Majesty also participated in planting a memorial tree in the presence of Al Reem Al Falasi and the accompanying delegation.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tunku Azizah are in Abu Dhabi for a special visit until Dec 4.

The special visit is in conjunction with COP28 which is taking place from Nov 30 to Dec 12.–Bernama-WAM