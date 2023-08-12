S Korea aims to attract 20 million foreign tourists in 2024 - PM

SEOUL: South Korea aims to attract more than 20 million foreign visitors next year by offering additional perks, such as visa and duty-free benefits, Prime Minister Han Duck Soo said Friday.

Han announced the goal during a government meeting held to boost the tourism industry in the southern city of Gwangju, as the government aims to achieve a record-high of US$24.5 billion in tourism revenue for 2024, reported Yonhap news agency.

“(The government) will significantly enhance convenience by expanding the exemption from group electronic visa fees and increasing the limit for immediate tax refunds after duty-free shopping,“ Han said.

The government earlier announced that it will double the maximum limit of purchases eligible for an immediate tax refund by foreign tourists to 5 million won (US$3,800) next year.

Han said the government aims to revolutionise the tourism industry by encouraging more tourists to visit the country frequently and extend their stays. - Bernama, Yonhap