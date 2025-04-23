PUTRAJAYA: Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Datuk Ewon Benedick, will represent the Malaysian Government in signing the book of condolences for the late Pope Francis, head of the Roman Catholic Church, at the Vatican Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the government will also send a minister to represent Malaysia at Pope Francis’ funeral, which will be held this Saturday at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government spokesman, said these matters were decided at today’s Cabinet meeting here.

“Today, the Cabinet extended its condolences on the passing of Pope Francis.

“The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) expressed that Pope Francis was a vocal advocate, particularly on the issue of Gaza. Therefore, the Prime Minister held Pope Francis in very high regard,” he said at the weekly post-Cabinet meeting press conference here.

Pope Francis, the first pontiff from Latin America, died on Monday at the age of 88.

He had reportedly suffered from long-term health issues, including breathing difficulties similar to asthma, which were associated with thrombocytopenia (a deficiency of blood platelets).