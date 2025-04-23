Queen graces tea reception at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, graced a tea reception at Istana Negara, attended by female Cabinet members, female foreign envoys and the wives of foreign diplomats.

Present at the event, held at the Main Banquet Hall, were Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor and Her Majesty’s daughter, Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim.

Also in attendance were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

The event was also attended by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh; Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; and Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

A total of 45 wives of foreign diplomats, including those from Germany, Yemen, Oman, Croatia, and Indonesia, were among the 350 guests at the reception.

The reception also welcomed members of the Association of Wives and Women Members of the Malaysian Civil Service (Puspanita), the Malaysian Armed Forces Family Welfare Association (Bakat), and the Police Family Association (Perkep).

The event featured cultural performances by Yayasan Warisan Johor, which showcased Zapin Siti Nurbayah, Zapin Tenglu, and Zapin Gemersik Ombak, alongside traditional dances from the Chinese and Indian communities.

Prior to her departure, Raja Zarith Sofiah took the opportunity to mingle with the guests and pose for photographs.

This tea reception marked the first to be held since Sultan Ibrahim ascended the throne as the 17th King of Malaysia.