Royal Brunei starts new chapter with AirAsia MOVE

KUALA LUMPUR: Royal Brunei Airlines, the national carrier of Brunei Darussalam, has become the latest direct airline partner on AirAsia MOVE, giving customers a wider choice of network across Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and the UK.

AirAsia MOVE flights OTA (online travel agent) head Yeoh Sai Ho, and Royal Brunei Airlines sales and marketing manager (West Malaysia) Noor Hidayah Abdullah commemorated this partnership with a signing ceremony held at AirAsia MOVE’s headquarters recently.

To mark the occasion, AirAsia MOVE and Royal Brunei Airlines are offering an exclusive deal where customers can enjoy up to 35% off return flights to Brunei, Manila, Beijing, Taipei and more destinations when booking by April 30. Travel period runs from April 18 to Nov 30.

AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer said: “We’re excited to welcome Royal Brunei Airlines into our expanding network of direct airline partners. This collaboration adds more flight choices for travellers and strengthens our commitment to offering a seamless, all-in-one travel booking experience.”

Meanwhile, Noor Hidayah said that this partnership with AirAsia MOVE enhances the accessibility of their flights and improves the overall booking experience.

“The intuitive interface of the AirAsia MOVE app simplifies the process, making travel planning effortless for our passengers,” she added.

Aside from Royal Brunei Airlines, AirAsia MOVE partners directly with over 70 notable airlines partners on its platform. Aside from that, AirAsia MOVE users can conveniently choose from over 900,000 hotels across the globe to complete their travel plans, along with first and last-mile connectivity through airport transfers, and other ancillary travel products such as online duty-free shopping, travel insurance and more. All of these services are encapsulated by the AirAsia Rewards loyalty programme, allowing users to earn and redeem AirAsia points for every transaction across the whole ecosystem within the app.