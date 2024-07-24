Saudi Arabia celebrates birth of cheetah cubs with new conservation strategy

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Wildlife (NCW) has reported a significant development in its Cheetah Conservation Programme with the birth of four cheetah cubs, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This event coincides with the launch of the National Cheetah Conservation Strategy, a key initiative led by the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman AlFadley.

NCW Chief Executive Officer Dr Mohammed Qurban, in a press release Tuesday highlighted the dual significance of these events.

“The birth of these cubs and the launch of our strategy mark major milestones in our efforts to ensure a sustainable future for wild cheetahs in Saudi Arabia.

“The cheetah’s absence from the Arabian Peninsula for over four decades makes the birth of these cubs particularly noteworthy,” he said noting that recent discoveries of ancient cheetah mummies in northern Saudi Arabia highlight the region’s historical role as a cheetah habitat.

Qurban emphasised that the new strategy is designed to reestablish cheetah populations, using best international practices. The strategy aims for successful captive breeding, strategic site selection and community involvement in wildlife conservation.

The first phase of the strategy focuses on breeding, habitat conservation, and environmental assessment. Later phases will involve experimental releases of captive-bred cheetahs and their subsequent reintroduction into the wild.

The global challenge of cheetah conservation is underscored by the low success rate of breeding in captivity. Only 15 per cent of wild-born cheetahs breed successfully in captivity, and just 20 per cent of those continue to produce offspring.

Saudi Arabia’s success in breeding four cubs and launching a comprehensive conservation strategy underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to biodiversity preservation and the protection of endangered species.

Discoveries of cheetah mummies, dated between 4,000 to 120 years old, further underscore the historical presence and importance of cheetahs in the region’s biodiversity.

Genetic analysis supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts in cheetah breeding and reintroduction, demonstrating a strong commitment to wildlife conservation.