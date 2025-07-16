Negeri Sembilan KPDN fines RM91,700 in 369 cases since Jan 1

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has uncovered 369 violations since January 1, resulting in compounds totalling RM91,700.

State chief enforcement officer Faizah Othman confirmed that 249 offences fell under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, while 120 cases were linked to the Weights and Measures Act 1972.

In a recent operation targeting durian traders, 41 premises were inspected, with 12 traders fined RM2,500 collectively.

“These traders failed to display price tags and used expired weighing equipment,“ Faizah said. Over 30 enforcement officers from KPDN branches in Port Dickson and Kuala Pilah participated in the inspections.

Faizah reminded traders, particularly durian sellers, to ensure their weighing scales bear valid verification stickers. Non-compliance could lead to penalties under the Weights and Measures Act 1972.

“The durian season runs until August. All traders, including seasonal sellers, must adhere to regulations to protect consumer rights,“ she added. - Bernama