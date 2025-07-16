Mosul airport reopens after IS devastation, boosting Iraq connectivity

MOSUL: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani officially reopened Mosul International Airport on Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the city’s recovery from the devastation caused by the Islamic State group.

The airport, heavily damaged during the 2017 battle to retake Mosul, is set to resume full operations within two months, reconnecting the city with regional and domestic destinations.

Sudani’s flight was the first to land at the restored facility, symbolising progress in Iraq’s post-conflict reconstruction efforts.

His media office stated, “The airport will serve as an additional link between Mosul and other Iraqi cities and regional destinations.”

Originally seized by IS in 2014, Mosul endured years of brutal occupation before Iraqi forces, supported by a US-led coalition, liberated the city in 2017.

The airport remained inoperable until reconstruction began under former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in 2022.

Airport director Amar al-Bayati confirmed the facility is now equipped for both domestic and international travel, though no official restart date has been announced.

Before its destruction, the airport primarily served routes to Turkey and Jordan.

The upgraded infrastructure includes a modern terminal, VIP lounge, and advanced radar system, with an annual capacity of 630,000 passengers.

The reopening is expected to stimulate economic recovery and improve transportation links for northern Iraq. – AFP