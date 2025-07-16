Former Tibet party chief gets suspended death sentence for $50m bribes

BEIJING: The former Communist Party chief of Tibet, Wu Yingjie, has been sentenced to a suspended death penalty for accepting bribes worth nearly $50 million.

The Beijing Intermediate Court announced the verdict on WeChat, stating that Wu’s crimes were “particularly serious, the social impact particularly vile” and caused “particularly heavy losses” for the country and people.

Wu, who served as Tibet’s party secretary from 2016 to 2021, admitted to taking bribes totalling over 343 million yuan ($47.8 million) during his tenure.

The court revealed that he abused his authority dating back to 2006, assisting companies and individuals with contracts and business operations in exchange for illicit gains.

Under China’s legal system, a suspended death sentence is often commuted to life imprisonment if the convict does not commit further offenses during the two-year reprieve.

Wu’s cooperation, including confessing previously unknown details of his crimes, contributed to the leniency.

This case is part of President Xi Jinping’s sweeping anti-corruption campaign, which critics argue also targets political rivals.

Wu was expelled from the Communist Party in December for “serious violations of discipline,“ a term commonly used for corruption cases.

Wu’s career spanned two decades in Tibet, beginning in the education sector before rising to the region’s top political position.

His sentencing coincides with ongoing international scrutiny over China’s policies in Tibet, including allegations of cultural and religious suppression.

The US Treasury Department had previously sanctioned Wu in 2022 over human rights violations in Tibet, highlighting global concerns over Beijing’s governance in the region. – AFP