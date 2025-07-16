Croatia ex-health minister charged in $860k corruption case

ZAGREB: Croatia’s anti-corruption prosecutors have formally charged former Health Minister Vili Beros and seven others with multiple offences including bribery, money laundering, and abuse of power.

The case involves alleged irregularities in health equipment procurement worth over $860,000 (€740,000), with Beros suspected of personally receiving $87,000 (€75,000).

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic dismissed Beros following his arrest last November, underscoring ongoing corruption challenges in the Balkan nation.

The indictment accuses the group of operating a criminal network engaged in unlawful favouritism and influence peddling.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office initially investigated the eight suspects before Croatian authorities took over the case.

Beros becomes the second minister arrested under Plenkovic’s government after former construction minister Darko Horvat faced similar charges in 2022.

Over a dozen ministers from Plenkovic’s HDZ party have resigned since 2016 amid corruption allegations.

The scandal has intensified public anger in Croatia, where healthcare system struggles persist.

Plenkovic narrowly survived a December no-confidence vote linked to graft controversies. – AFP