BEIJING: Seven people have died and two others are missing as a result of a gas explosion in a coal mine in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, reported Sputnik quoting Chinese media.

The explosion occurred in the Xieqiao mine, owned by Huaihe Energy Group, leaving 24 people in a life-threatening situation, the CCTV broadcaster reported on Monday.

Search and rescue efforts continue, while the causes of the explosion have not yet been established, the report added.-Bernama