Shipwreck death toll rises to 97 in northern Mozambique

MAPUTO: The death toll from a shipwreck that occurred Sunday near the Island of Mozambique, in Mozambique’s northern province of Nampula, has risen to 97, with 12 survivors so far, reported Xinhua quoting local authorities on Monday.

According to the Administrator of the Island of Mozambique Silverio Nauaito who spoke to local media on the island, three victims were located Monday morning.

The administrator added that 30 people, including 17 children, have already been buried.

The shipwrecked vessel was a makeshift ferry carrying 130 people who were leaving Mossuril following a panic caused by the misinformation about the cholera outbreak.

Nauaito said that authorities are continuing to search the waters between the Island of Mozambique and the Lungo administrative post in the district of Mossuril to locate more missing people.-Bernama