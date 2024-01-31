Singapore leaders extend warmest congratulations to Malaysia’s new King

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders have extended their warmest congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim on the historic occasion of His Majesty’s assumption of office as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia.

Both President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday wrote congratulatory letters to Sultan Ibrahim.

The text of the letters is made available to the media by the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“Your Majesty’s dedication to the welfare and prosperity of your subjects is well known. I am confident that under Your Majesty’s counsel and guidance, Malaysia will be brought to even greater heights,” said Tharman.

According to Tharman, Singapore and Malaysia share a close friendship that is built on strong people-to-people ties, besides the close cooperation between the governments and long-standing business relationships.

“I look forward to working with Your Majesty to ensure that these bonds continue to flourish, for the mutual benefit of both our peoples,” said Tharman.

The president has also extended his invitation to Sultan Ibrahim to make a State Visit to Singapore at his earliest convenience.

“My wife and I offer our warmest wishes to Your Majesty and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah for continued good health and happiness. We look forward to seeing Your Majesties soon,” said Tharman.

Meanwhile, in his congratulatory letter, Lee said Sultan Ibrahim’s vision of a cohesive and forward-looking Malaysia augurs well for the country’s next bound of development.

“I am confident that Your Majesty will discharge the functions of the highest office in Malaysia with distinction and commitment,” said the prime minister.

Lee noted that the multi-faceted and enduring relationship between Singapore and Malaysia is grounded on historical ties.

“Our two countries work closely on multiple domains, both bilaterally and within ASEAN. In an uncertain world, our partnership will be even more vital for the continued prosperity and security of our people.

“Singapore looks forward to strengthening our friendship and cooperation during Your Majesty’s reign,” said Lee.

Lee said he and his wife Ho Ching wished Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah good health and happiness, and looked forward to welcoming Your Majesties in Singapore soon.

Sultan Ibrahim was sworn in on Wednesday as the new King of Malaysia in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur.

His Majesty replaces Al-Sultan Abdullah, whose five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong ended Tuesday. -Bernama