Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to begin introductory visits to Brunei, Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will begin his series of introductory visits to Southeast Asian capitals, starting with Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia, from June 11 to 12.

This is his first overseas trip since being sworn in as Singapore’s fourth Prime Minister on May 15.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that the visits are at the invitation of Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, respectively.

In Brunei, Wong, who is also finance minister, and his delegation will have a royal audience with the sultan and his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha.

The Sultan of Brunei will also host Wong and his delegation to an official lunch.

Wong and his delegation will also meet Brunei’s Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and his wife, Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah.

In Brunei, Wong will be accompanied by his wife, Loo Tze Lui, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, National Development Minister Desmond Lee, and Minister of State for Communications and Information and for Health, Rahayu Mahzam.

The prime minister will then proceed to Malaysia on the evening of June 11, where he will meet Anwar, who is also finance minister, as well as other Malaysian leaders.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, will be the acting prime minister.