Singapore PM Wong expresses shock over assassination attempt on Trump

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed shock on Sunday following the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. He emphasised that people should never resort to violence, regardless of differences in views.

“Relieved to hear reports that he’s safe and recovering well. Thoughts are with family of the deceased and those injured and impacted by the attack,” he posted on social media.

The incident during Trump’s presidential campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday left the presumptive presidential candidate injured while one spectator was killed and another two critically injured.

The suspected shooter who fired multiple shots from an elevated position outside of the rally venue was later killed by US Secret Service.

The FBI has identified the man as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, according to US media reports.