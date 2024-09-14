Singapore police probe 305 suspects for scam

SINGAPORE: Singaporean police are investigating 305 suspects for scam offences following an enforcement operation from Aug 30 to Sept 12, according to the latest statement from the police, reported Xinhua.

The suspects were involved in over 1,500 cases, including investment scams, e-commerce scams, job scams, friend impersonation scams, fake buyer scams, and internet love scams.

The police said victims lost over S$12.8 million (US$9.9 million).

The suspects were under investigation for cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a licence.

- Bernama, Xinhua