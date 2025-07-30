Remand extended for suspect in pregnant woman’s murder case

PASIR MAS: A 24-year-old man has had his remand extended for another seven days in connection with the murder of a seven-month-pregnant woman in Kampung Teresek, Repek, here.

Magistrate Syed Farid Syed Ali issued the remand extension at the Pasir Mas Magistrate’s Court today to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The suspect, who was dressed in a purple detention uniform, arrived at the court around 8.42 am, escorted by police.

The case dates back to 2021 when Farrah Emirah Mazlan, 26, was found dead in her Nissan Cefiro, with gunshot wounds to her abdomen, believed to be caused by a firearm.

The victim, a mother of three aged between three and ten, was discovered lying in the car at the scene around 4 pm.

After three years of investigations, the suspect was apprehended on July 23. - Bernama