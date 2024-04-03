Singapore to raise retirement, re-employment age in 2026

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s retirement and re-employment age will be raised to 64 and 69 respectively in 2026, according to local media.

The announcement was made by Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng on Monday, during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate in Parliament, The Business Times reported.

The change is part of an ongoing process that will see the country’s retirement and re-employment ages reach 65 and 70 respectively by 2030.

The current retirement and re-employment age were raised to 63 and 68 respectively on July 2022.

The move is part of recomendations made by the Tripartite Workgroup on Older Workers that was formed in May 2018 to strengthen support for older workers. -Bernama