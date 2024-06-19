PETALING JAYA: Singaporeans have been advised by the authorities to not touch or feed wild birds as a precaution against avian flu, or H5N1.

There are currently no known cases of the virus in Singapore so far, as reported by Channel News Asia.

However, authorities have said that bird flu is endemic in the region and stressed a need to stay vigilant and safeguard against infections.

Singapore’s Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) – an arm of the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said they are working closely to put in place precautionary measures.

Such measures include engaging overseas authorities on the matter of bird flu, conducting regular inspections of imported birds at farms and shops as well as testing migratory birds for avian influenza.

The statement also said that imported fowl and poultry products can only come from approved sources, which will be banned if any H5N1 case is found. As of last year, 30 countries are allowed to export poultry to Singapore.

Veterinarians and bird owners are also advised to keep an eye out for any possible infections in their birds.

And those working in close contact with birds are advised to observe good personal hygiene and take necessary measures such as wearing protective equipment.

