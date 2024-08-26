Six people still missing after Indonesia’s ternate flash floods - BNPB

JAKARTA: Flash floods on Ternate Island in North Maluku province have left six people missing, according to the latest update from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

Its spokesperson, Abdul Muhari, said that the number of deaths remains unchanged from Sunday (Aug 25) at 13, with nine people reported injured in the disaster.

“We’re actively monitoring the situation and keeping the reports open for any family members still searching for missing relatives,” he said during a media briefing on Monday (Aug 26).

He also noted that the floods have caused significant damage, affecting 25 houses and one mosque, and impacting 25 families.

Due to safety concerns and trauma, some families and residents have been relocated to two temporary shelters established in local schools.

The disaster began in Rua district following heavy rainfall that started at 3 am local time, Abdul Muhari said, adding that local authorities had declared a two-week disaster emergency status.