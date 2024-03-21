Somali pirates make first contact with hijacked Bangladeshi-flagged ship’s owner

DHAKA: The suspected Somali pirates who hijacked Bangladeshi-flagged ship MV Abdullah have made their first contact with the vessel’s owner, an official said here Wednesday.

The contact comes about a week after the ship and its crew members were taken hostage.

The vessel is owned by SR Shipping Limited, a sister concern of Bangladeshi KSRM group.

Mizanul Islam, spokesperson of KSRM Group, told journalists Wednesday that “pirates contacted us through a third party today for the first time” without any ransom demand, reported Xinhua.

The ransom demand may be placed during future discussions if any, he added.

Suspected Somali pirates on March 12 hijacked the cargo ship with 23 crew members on board in the Indian Ocean.

It was sailing from Maputo in Mozambique to Al Hamriyah in the United Arab Emirates with 58,000 tonnes of coal. - Bernama, Xinhua