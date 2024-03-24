Spanish court suspends Telegram use

MADRID: The Spanish National Court ruled Saturday to suspend the use of the instant messaging application, Telegram, on allegations of unauthorised use of copyrighted visual and audio content.

Anadolu Agency (AA) reported National Court Judge Santiago Pedraz evaluated the accusation made by television companies Mediaset, Atresmedia and Movistar Plus, and acknowledged shortcomings regarding copyright.

He instructed Vodafone, Orange, Digi, Movistar, MasMovil and other telephone operators in Spain to suspend the use of Telegram “as soon as possible.”

Despite an ongoing investigation into the allegations, he deemed the suspension of Telegram usage, which he accused of “non-collaboration” and a “failure to enable the reporting of specific technical data,“ as a precautionary measure.

He considered it “necessary, appropriate, and proportionate.”

Telegram use continues in Spain but it is expected to be shut down shortly, according to Anadolu.

Pedraz’s decision has drawn criticism from various quarters.

The consumer association, Facua, argued that the “disproportionate” decision would cause “significant harm” to millions of users, companies, organisations and public and private entities that disseminate content.

Podemos party leader, Ione Belarra, criticised the decision as “a threat to freedoms, unfair, censorious, and entirely disproportionate” in a social media post.

Telegram, founded by Russian brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov as an alternative to WhatsApp, has been active since 2013. - Bernama, Anadolu