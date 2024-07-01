Stabbing attacks in Australia's Melbourne cause four injures

SYDNEY: Police in the Australian state of Victoria said on Sunday that a 31-year-old man was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. local time, following a series of stabbings that caused four injuries in Melbourne's inner-city suburbs overnight, reported Xinhua.

The police said in a statement that the man allegedly stabbed four people in three separate random attacks over a three-hour period from about 10 p.m. local time Saturday to about 12.30 a.m. local time Sunday.

The stabbings are not believed to be related to terrorism, the statement added.

The four victims were all taken to hospital. Among them, a 24-year-old man had a non-life-threatening leg injury, a 31-year-old woman had life-threatening injuries, a 31-year-old man had a serious arm injury, and another 31-year-old foreign man, had non-life-threatening leg injuries.

The police said that they are also determining whether another stabbing attack at about 9.20 p.m. local time Saturday may be linked to this case. -Bernama