Kelantan issues over 11,700 compounds for smoking offences since October

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Health Department has issued 11,784 compound notices for various offences under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 since it came into force on 1 October last year.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the most commonly recorded offences included smoking in gazetted prohibited areas and selling and displaying tobacco products that did not comply with labelling and packaging requirements.

He reported that as of 30 September this year, the department had inspected 20,608 premises and carried out 2,676 operations.

During this period, 21 investigation papers were also opened for non-compoundable offences.

Dr Zaini spoke to reporters after launching the Selamat Paru-Paru operation in conjunction with the full enforcement of Act 852 at the Kota Bharu Disease Control Branch.

He said the large-scale operation involved 120 enforcement officers who carried out inspections at petrol stations, convenience stores, and food establishments.

Full enforcement which began on 1 October 2025 prohibits all premises from openly displaying tobacco products to customers.

Sales are allowed only upon request in line with the new regulations set by the Ministry of Health.

Dr Zaini added that monitoring efforts had shown that public compliance levels in the state had increased following various awareness campaigns carried out over the past year.

He stated that although there are still a few who remain defiant, there is no excuse to claim ignorance about this enforcement.

Announcements have been made through various platforms including the media, non-governmental organisations, and schools. – Bernama