KPDN authorised to check IDs for SKPS and BUDI95 subsidy programmes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living possesses legal authority to inspect consumer identity cards to ensure the smooth implementation of the Subsidised Petrol Control System and the Budi MADANI RON95 petrol subsidy.

Kuala Lumpur KPDN director Mohd Sabri Seman stated this measure aims to prevent identity misuse, with checks conducted only when necessary as a reasonable control and preventive step.

He confirmed extensive monitoring is underway at all licensed petrol stations in Kuala Lumpur alongside the full rollout of the BUDI95 programme.

In line with KPDN’s focus on strengthening enforcement through risk management and digital integration, 101 Kuala Lumpur enforcement officers have been deployed for inspections.

To date, 196 petrol stations have been inspected with no issues detected and no complaints received regarding SKPS implementation at any city station.

He said the inspections aim to ensure SKPS operates smoothly in line with the government’s goal of channelling RON95 petrol subsidies in a targeted manner to eligible Malaysians.

Mohd Sabri explained that through SKPS and BUDI95, all fuel purchase transactions are digitally and transparently recorded.

This digital approach enables faster and more effective monitoring to detect suspicious activities like repeated or unusually large purchases.

He added this approach helps prevent manipulation and leakages along the petrol supply chain.

This system effectively curbs smuggling practices that occurred in the past. – Bernama