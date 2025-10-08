SEPANG: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil presented new mobile phones to 23 Malaysian volunteers who participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza.

This contribution was intended to facilitate communication and personal matters upon their return home while enabling volunteers to continue sharing their mission experiences more effectively.

Fahmi stated the gesture reflected the government’s appreciation for volunteers who represented Malaysia and provided regular updates throughout their time on board.

“The government deeply appreciates the dedication and spirit demonstrated by the volunteers,“ he said.

The Emirates flight EK342 carrying 27 Malaysian volunteers including four from the observer vessel and five lawyers landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 at 10.07 pm on Tuesday.

The group’s arrival was also welcomed by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Government agencies, non-governmental organisations and family members also attended the welcoming ceremony.

On October 2, Israeli forces intercepted all 42 vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla and detained 495 activists including 23 Malaysians.

The Malaysian volunteers were subsequently released in stages beginning October 4.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced last Friday that the government would replace mobile phones discarded at sea by volunteers.

The phones were discarded in line with safety standard operating procedures as a precautionary measure against potential interception by Israeli forces.

All delegates received detailed briefings and hands-on training before setting sail on the humanitarian mission. – Bernama