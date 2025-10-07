Health Ministry moves towards total vape ban

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry is moving towards a total ban on electronic cigarettes and vapes, with a proposal expected to be presented to the Cabinet soon for policy approval.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the ministry has enforced a ban on the purchase and use of smoking products, including vapes, by minors under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), which also prohibits online sales.

He added that nicotine remains regulated under the Poisons Act 1952, but electronic cigarette liquids now fall under Act 852, which takes effect this month.

“All smoking products, including vapes, must be registered with the ministry under Section 3 of the Act before import, manufacture or distribution, while online sales are prohibited under Section 10, with offenders facing fines, imprisonment or both,” he told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

In terms of revenue, Lukanisman said the vape tax collection in 2024 amounted to RM111 million but the estimated cost of treating diseases related to e-cigarettes or vaping, including product use-associated lung injury, reached RM223 million and is expected to rise, showing that the healthcare burden outweighs fiscal benefits.

“The Health Ministry acknowledges the challenges the country may face, such as the risk of smuggling and the black market, should a total ban be implemented.

“Therefore, any move towards prohibition would be accompanied by comprehensive mitigation strategies, including integrated enforcement involving multiple ministries and agencies, local authorities and others, in addition to strengthening manpower resources.”

He also said the prohibition approach would be implemented in stages, with enforcement, education and community support as key components.

The role of NGOs and communities would also be mobilised to reduce demand and encourage behavioural change.

“However, legislation alone is not sufficient, as protecting public health requires the involvement of all parties. As such, community participation is crucial in this effort,” he said, adding that the public is encouraged to lodge complaints regarding violations of smoking product laws via WhatsApp at 010-860 8949 or the website at www.JomLapor.com.

Lukanisman said such an approach not only strengthens enforcement but also mobilises all Malaysians to work together towards achieving a smoke-free nation by 2040.

He added that under the “Whole of Nation Approach”, the ministry launched Operation Safe Lungs on Aug 1, with enforcement carried out jointly with the Customs Department, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, police, local authorities and other agencies, to enforce strict control over vape distribution, sales and compliance.

“In addition, prevention and education programmes such as Kesihatan Oral Tanpa Amalan Merokok, JomSihat, Doktor Muda and Back to Cinema have been implemented to provide early exposure to children and teenagers about the dangers of smoking products, instil positive attitudes and to prevent them from taking up smoking or vaping.”