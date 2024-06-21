Sunak faces backlash over aim to quit European Court of Human Rights

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced shouts of “shame” after stating his intention to prioritise UK’s security over the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

As the British premier, who is campaigning for re-election in the July 4 general election, took part in a BBC Question Time election special, audience members pressed him about the UK’s commitment to the international agreement.

The convention is enshrined in UK law, with references to human rights law used in recent immigration cases to successfully halt deportation attempts.

Asked whether he was prepared to leave the convention in order to meet his migration promises, Sunak said: “I believe everything we are doing is compliant with our international obligations.”

Sunak mentioned he was “prepared to do what it takes” to begin sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, adding that the country does not need a “foreign court” to issue instructions on border security.

“I will put our country first,“ he added.

“Shame”, audience members could be heard shouting following his answer.

One man suggested Russia and Belarus are the “only two countries” which are not signatories to the deal, a point which is not strictly true.

The two nations are, in fact, the only European states which are not party to it, with Russia having been expelled since the invasion of Ukraine.

Calls of “shame on you” could still be heard during the programme’s closing credits, though they appeared muffled.