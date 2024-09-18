A secondary school teacher in Singapore who recorded voyeuristic videos of his female colleagues has been sentenced to seven months in prison.

Wang Xianglin, 36, pled guilty on Monday (Sept 16) to two charges of voyeurism. His wife, also his bailor, was present in court..

A spokesman from Singapore’s Ministry of Education confirmed that Xianglin was suspended in February 2022 and no longer working as a teacher in any school.

The ministry also commenced “internal disciplinary proceedings” on the case.

The Straits Times reported that the physical education teacher recorded upskirt videos of a pregnant colleague and secretly filmed another colleague expressing breast milk in the nursing room of the school several times.

ALSO READ: Japanese arrested for secretly filming 1,000 women bathing in hot springs

These offences were committed between 2021 and 2022 where the two teachers were employed at the school.

The first victim, a 30-year-old teacher, found a camera under her table during the third trimester of her pregnancy.

The court found that Xianglin used duct tape to secure the camera under the first victim’s table in the staff room. The prosecution added that the camera had 17 minutes of video footage.

Xianglin admitted that he wanted to take an upskirt video of her after he noticed her wearing a short dress in February 2022, according to the prosecution.

In the first victim’s statement to the police, she stated that she had “slight trauma” from the incident and has become guarded around her other male colleagues.

ALSO READ: Singaporean get 10 months’ jail for voyeurism, installed eight spy cameras to secretly record M’sian tenant

During police investigations in this case, Xianglin’s mobile phone was confiscated in which the police discovered photos taken of the second victim expressing breast milk - taken back in 2021.

It was revealed that the teacher placed a recording device in a green plastic bag in the nursing room - where the second victim, 34, was being filmed unknowingly.

Xianglin also admitted to watching the videos on his mobile phone for his “viewing pleasure”, as quoted.

The prosecution sought six to nine months imprisonment for Xianglin, stating the offences were significantly “premeditated”, as quoted.

Xianglin’s lawyer sought five months of jail time, reasoning that the defendant was “deeply remorseful” for his actions and has sought treatment.

“Wang’s rehabilitative efforts are supported by his loving wife. His daughter, who turns three this November, inspires him to become a better person and live a life on the straight and narrow,” the lawyer was quoted as saying.