Thailand aims to send one million dropouts back to school

BANGKOK: Thailand has embarked on a nationwide initiative to address the issue of out-of-school children (OOSC) through the “Thailand Zero Dropout” policy.

Thai government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is concerned about the issue.

He said Srettha has ordered relevant agencies to work together to tackle the OOSC problem by identifying youth, aged between three and 18, who are “invisible” in the national education system or who are dropouts, and bring them back into the system.

“This is to be in accordance with the government’s ‘Thailand Zero Dropout’ policy, which aims to develop the nation’s human capital for sustainable future,“ Chai said after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He added that the process of identifying dropouts in each province will began in July.

According to the national database, Chai said over 1.02 million youth are “invisible” in the education system.

“The prime minister has emphasised that the government places great priority on the development of children and youth for the country’s future.”

Chai said there are five categories of OOSC as defined by UNESCO and UNICEF, encompassing children across various age groups, both enrolled and at risk of dropping out of primary and lower secondary schools.

The Cabinet, in its meeting on May 28, had approved the “Thailand Zero Dropout” policy, making it a national agenda.