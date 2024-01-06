Thailand government approves new visa measure to boost tourism

BANGKOK: Thailand has announced new measures to facilitate tourism, allowing Malaysian tourists to enter without a visa or obtain a visa on arrival, with a stay of up to 60 days.

Thailand government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke stated that the cabinet has approved several visa facilitation measures to boost tourism. These include visa exemptions, expanding the visa-on-arrival lists, and introducing a new visa category.

Effective June 1, visitors from 93 countries, up from the previous 57, can enter Thailand without visa requirements for stays of up to 60 days. Additionally, the list of countries eligible for visa on arrival will increase to 31 from 19.

For digital nomads seeking long-term stays and remote work in Thailand, visa validity will be extended from 60 days to five years, with each stay up to 180 days.

Other measures include allowing foreign university students to stay for one year after graduation and relaxing insurance requirements for long-stay foreign retirees.

Malaysia is among the 93 countries listed by Thailand’s Foreign Ministry, along with Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei, and the Philippines.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Thailand, the country has welcomed over 14.32 million tourists as of last week and aims to attract at least 35 million foreign arrivals in 2024.