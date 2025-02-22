$!OPPO Find N5, the World’s Thinnest Book-Style Foldable, Set to Hit the Shelve on February 28

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2025 - OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand, announced that the OPPO Find N5 will be available for purchase starting February 28, 2025, priced at S$2499 for the 16GB + 512GB configuration. The device will initially launch in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong China, with more markets set to follow shortly. Delivering unrivalled experiences with its thin and light design, the largest inner screen of any book-style foldable, class-leading battery life and next-generation AI-powered performance, Find N5 redefines foldable excellence.

Thin, Light, and Durable The OPPO Find N5 is the world’s thinnest book-style foldable, measuring just 8.93mm and weighing only 229g. It combines premium design with a secure, tailored grip, featuring flat sides and a contoured metal frame. The Cosmos Ring design highlights the Hasselblad Master Camera System. Offered in Cosmic Black and Misty White, it is the first foldable with IPX9 water resistance. Its 7000-series aluminum alloy frame and ultra-durable nanocrystal glass enhance structural integrity and drop resistance. Two Large Displays The OPPO Find N5 features the largest inner display of any book-style foldable, measuring 8.12” when open, and a 6.62” cover display with a 20.7:9 ratio when closed. Its Dual Shielded Flexible Screen offers nine layers, increasing impact resistance by 70%. With a smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate, over 2000 nits peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland’s Minimized Crease Certification, the Find N5 provides an immersive, high-performance experience. Additionally, the device supports OPPO Pen for enhanced creativity.

The Best Battery Life of Any Foldable The OPPO Find N5 boasts the best battery life of any foldable phone, thanks to its 5600mAh dual-cell battery and next-gen OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery. With 80W SUPERVOOCTM and 50W AIRVOOCTM charging, it charges quickly, providing hours of usage in minutes. Wireless charging is supported with an OPPO magnetic case. Power, Privacy and Photography The first foldable to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, Find N5 boasts exceptional AI performance with a 45% boost from its Hexagon NPU. Its versatile Hasselblad Master Camera System includes a 50MP periscope camera for tele-macro shots, while Hasselblad Portrait Mode and Dolby Vision 10-bit video ensure stunning photography and video quality.