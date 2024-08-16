Thailand’s new PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra vows to empower citizens and improve quality of life

BANGKOK: Thailand’s new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra plans to improve the quality of life and empower all Thais when she officially assumes office.

Paetongtarn, who is also the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, expressed her excitement today and thanked all the representatives who voted for her.

“My team and I are committed to performing our duties to the best of our ability, no matter the challenges that come our way.

“I sincerely hope to instill confidence in the people. We aim to create opportunities and improve the quality of life to empower all Thais,“ she told a press conference after securing a convincing vote in Parliament to become Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister on Friday (Aug 16).

The 37-year-old Paetongtarn also expressed her gratitude to Srettha Thavisin, who worked tirelessly for nearly a year, and stated that she is ready to continue working hard for the people.

“I’m here today to express my thanks. We will discuss the cabinet and policies after the royal endorsement.

“I spoke with my father via FaceTime. He advised me to do my best once I receive the royal endorsement. As you may know, my mother always worries about me,“ she said.

As a political newcomer, Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, said she is prepared to handle the pressures of the role.

“In politics, I don’t see myself as the best, but I believe in the strength of our team. We are fortunate to have a strong and experienced team, and with them, I believe we will achieve success,“ she said.

Earlier, Paetongtarn, who leads the largest party in the 11-member ruling coalition, secured 319 votes, with 145 votes against and 27 abstentions during the parliamentary vote for the new Prime Minister.

With this result, she surpassed the threshold of 247 votes needed to become Prime Minister and to form the next government.

The Kingdom’s youngest premier succeeded Srettha, who was removed from office by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday (Aug 14).