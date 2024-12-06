Thailand to cooperate with Muslim countries to boost economic competitiveness

PATTANI: Thailand is committed to cooperating with Muslim countries on food security, energy, and climate change issues to enhance the country’s economic competitiveness, prosperity, and quality of life for its people, said Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Anutin said that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has recently announced a policy to make Thailand a regional hub in areas such as health services, air transportation, telecommunications, education, and tourism.

“Thailand is especially committed to cooperating with our friends in Muslim countries on food security, energy, and climate change issues for the stability and quality of life of our people,“ he said after delivering his welcoming remarks during the Ambassadors’ Visit to the Southern Border Provinces of Thailand 2024 on Tuesday.

The three-day Ambassadors’ Visit programme, which began on Tuesday, was co-organised by the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) and Thailand’s Foreign Ministry to showcase the strengths and development potential of Thailand’s southern border provinces.

Thailand’s three southernmost provinces – Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat – are home to a predominantly Muslim population.

The visit, themed “Uplift the People’s Quality of Life,“ included ambassadors from Brunei, Egypt, and Iran, and diplomatic officers from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Maldives, Nigeria, and Uzbekistan.

Anutin, who is also Thailand’s Interior Minister, said the world is now facing more challenges than ever before, with adversity spanning economic, social, epidemic, and environmental problems, among others.

“Sincere relationships and constructive cooperation have become crucial for our existence, as partnerships will lead to solutions and sustainable development,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Pattani Province Governor Patimoh Sadiyamu highlighted Pattani’s abundant natural resources, particularly its sea and mangrove forests, as well as its rich cultural traditions.

“Majority of the population practices Islam; however, they can live with people of other religions peacefully under one institution’s ideology, ‘the Nation, the Religion, the Monarchy’”, she said.

Patimoh expressed optimism about the visit’s potential to foster collaboration, particularly in infrastructure development, which she believes will catalyse growth in the economy, trade, logistics, agro-industry, fisheries, international investment, and the enhancement of product quality and entrepreneurship.