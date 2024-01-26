The West Bank has become a criminal field of Israel’s ethnic elimination

NABLUS (West Bank): Invasion, the destruction of property, kidnapping and the arrest of Palestinians by Israeli regime forces are “normal” situations faced by the Palestinians, but Israel’s brutal crimes now involve mass murder.

Palestinian Al-Haq Foundation director Shawan Rateb Abdallah Jabarin said the killings carried out by the Israeli Zionist forces against Palestinians in the West Bank have increased dramatically.

“Murder after murder is committed. They pull the trigger at will and kill the Palestinians they meet,“ he said as reported by the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA).

Statistics released by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) said acts of aggression, persecution, torture, destruction of infrastructure and homes, as well as raids by the Israeli army almost every day, have forced thousands of Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank, to migrate out.

Now there are only about 3,000 of the 11,674 Palestinians still living in the camp, PCBS reported.

WAFA also reported that hate crimes and the brutality of the zionist army did not stop at murder. They also acted to damage the bodies of Palestinians in addition to blocking ambulance access.

This happened to a young Palestinian named Abdul Rahman Uthman who was killed by Israeli soldiers during a raid on a refugee camp in Tulkarm, West Bank, as witnessed by Ummu Jamal Abu Heish.

“The Israeli army tied the legs and hands of Uthman, who was already lifeless, and hung him on a pole before starting to curse, kick and urinate on the dead body.

“They then took pictures while stepping on his body and laughed,“ said Ummu Jamal.

At least 25,900 Palestinians have been killed and 64,110 injured since October last year.

The Israeli regime’s offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population homeless amid a crisis of food, clean water and medicine while 60 per cent of infrastructure in the territory have been damaged or destroyed, according to the United Nations. - Bernama, Wafa