Tokyo deploys AI to detect fires and collapses for rapid quake response

TOKYO: The Tokyo metropolitan government has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) system using high-altitude cameras to detect fires and building collapses in real-time, aiming to accelerate disaster response during major earthquakes.

Japan’s weather agency last week issued its first-ever advisory warning of an increased risk of a megaquake along the Nankai Trough, which runs between central and southwestern Japan.

The AI-driven system analyses footage from high-resolution cameras, with two installed at the Tokyo metropolitan government building and one each at a bridge near Tokyo Bay and in the western part of the metropolitan area, Kyodo news agency reported according to local authorities and system developer Hitachi Ltd.

The system automatically identifies fires and structural collapses, providing this information to relevant agencies such as the police, fire department, and the Japan Self-Defence Forces for quicker response efforts.

The system began full-scale operation in March. By the end of the fiscal year through March 2025, two additional cameras will be activated at Tokyo Skytree, expanding coverage to nearly all of the capital’s 23 wards and parts of the western area.

The AI reviews camera footage to identify smoke or structural damage, displaying the information on a screen with reports and maps.

It can also detect areas densely packed with wooden houses, allowing authorities to prioritise areas at higher risk of severe damage. Previously, cameras were operated manually, making it difficult to obtain accurate information immediately after a disaster.

A Tokyo metropolitan government official said, “We aim to use advanced technology to quickly assess the full scope of the damage.”