Tourist dies after fall at Ijen volcano in Indonesia

JAKARTA: A tragic accident befell a 31-year-old Chinese tourist, while visiting Ijen volcano in Indonesia recently.

The victim Ms. Huang and her husband were part of a tour group at the popular volcano park, known for its “blue fire” phenomenon, as reported by SCMP.

On April 20, the couple reached the crater rim for a view of its sunrise.

While posing for photos near a prominent dead tree, a popular landmark, Ms. Huang reportedly ignored warnings from the tour guide about the dangerous terrain.

Tragically, her long dress caught on something, causing her to lose her footing and fall roughly 75 meters down a cliff.

The incident occurred around 6am, and it took rescuers two hours to locate Ms. Huang.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities ruled the death an accident, with Ms. Huang sustaining multiple injuries and a fractured leg.

