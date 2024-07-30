Trump calls Paris Olympics opening ceremony ‘disgrace’

WASHINGTON: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump believes the controversial opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics last week, which included a fragment mocking the Last Supper, was a disgrace.

“I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace,“ Trump said in an interview with Fox News that aired on Monday.

On Sunday, Paris Olympics spokeswoman Anne Descamps apologised to those whose religious feelings had been offended by the apparent drag parody on Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” performed at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

The ceremony took place in Paris on Friday. Numerous social media users voiced their outrage over the drag parody that included members of the LGBT movement (banned in Russia as extremist).

The 2024 Olympics are taking place from July 26 to August 11.