Trump maintains lead in Iowa caucus vote for Republican pick after 92,000 votes counted

DES MOINES: Former US President Donald Trump continues to maintain a major lead in the Iowa caucus vote for the Republican presidential nomination with more than 92,000 votes counted, according to results from the Iowa Republican Party, reported Sputnik.

Results from the Iowa Republican Party showed on Monday night that Trump had received 51 per cent of the votes in Iowa.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed in second place with 21 per cent of the votes and former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley trailed in third with 19 per cent.

The Republican caucusing is being held at 1,600 polling stations across Iowa.

Iowa will send 40 delegates to the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled for July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A total of 2,500 people will vote at the convention. To win the Republican party presidential nomination, a candidate needs the votes of 1,215 delegates.

The final results of the Iowa caucuses are expected later on Monday night. - Bernama, Sputnik