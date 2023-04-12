Two Indian Air Force pilots killed in training aircraft crash

NEW DELHI: Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when their training aircraft crashed in southern India on Monday.

The Pilatus PC-7 Mk II aircraft crashed during a routine training sortie from the Air Force Academy near Hyderabad city.

“It is with deep regret that the IAF confirms both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries. No damage to any civil life or property has been reported,“ the air force said.

“A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,“ it added.–Bernama